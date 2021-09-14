NIOS Recruitment 2021: Apply for director, assistant and other posts at recruitment.nios.ac.in

Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website at http://recruitment.nios.ac./. However, the last date to apply for the posts is 10 October

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of various Group A, B, and C posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the institute for various posts including Stenographers, Assistants, Engineers among others.

Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website at http://recruitment.nios.ac./. However, the last date to apply for the posts is 10 October.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 115 posts will be filled in the concerned departments. Before applying for any of the posts, candidates are requested to read the recruitment advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria and others.

Candidates can click here for details on NIOS vacancies 2021:

Find complete details on NIOS recruitment eligibility criteria by clicking here.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to apply for NIOS recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://recruitment.nios.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘apply now’ button for Advt/Regular/Sep/2021 on the vacancy notification

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill the application form and upload documents for the desired post

Step 4: After providing all details, pay the fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Kindly, download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Click here for the direct link to apply here:

Details on application fee:

- Rs 750 for Group ‘A’ (UR, OBC)

- Rs 500 for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR, OBC)

- Rs 250 for Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (SC/ST, EWS)

- Rs 150 for Group ‘C’ (SC/ST, EWS)

Candidates should note that only online application forms will be accepted by the institute. Applicants are not allowed to submit a hard copy of the same by any means. Also, applications without a prescribed fee will not be entertained but rather rejected.