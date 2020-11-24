NIOS October 2020 board exams to be conducted in Jan-Feb 2021; register at nios.ac.in

As per the official notification, all the students will have to pay feeS between 23 November and 10 December 2020. Candidates who fail to register and make payment, will have to pay Rs 100 as late fee and enroll from 11 to 15 December

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) October 2020 Public Examination for secondary and secondary programmes will be conducted during January-February 2021. NIOS has released a notification on its website: nios.ac.in.

The notification mentions the detailed schedule for registration and payment of exam fee.

As per Hindustan Times, NIOS has said that the complete schedule including date and time for secondary and senior secondary examination will be announced soon on its official website.

As per the official notification, all the students will have to pay fees between 23 November and 10 December 2020. Candidates who fail to register and make payment, will have to pay Rs 100 as late fee and enroll from 11 to 15 December.

Those who miss the deadline will get the final chance to register and make payment from 16 to 21 December 2020. They will have pay Rs 1,500 as consolidated late fee.

As per NDTV said that students will have to pay NIOS secondary and senior secondary exam within the stipulated time. The payment has to be made only through online mode: debit card, credit card, or online banking.

NIOS in its notification has also asked regional directors to upload the notice on the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local daily so that students can timely register and make payment for the upcoming exam.

Candidates and parents have been asked to visit the official website of NIOS to check the details about examination fee along with other updates.