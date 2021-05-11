The examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are held twice a year. A student will get nine chances to appear for the exams over a period of five years

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date to submit the fee for Class 10 and Class 12 courses till 15 May.

Those who wish to apply for Classes 10 and 12, commencing from June, can do it by visiting the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. A late fee of Rs 1,500 will be charged from students. NIOS made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

Students can follow these steps to submit the exam fee:

1. Visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/

2. On the homepage, click on the pay exam fees June 2021 link

3. Enter 12 digit enrollment number and submit

4. Now, pay the fee online. Download the fee slip

5. Take a print out and save a copy for later reference

Direct link for fee payment: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam

There is no upper age limit for both secondary and senior secondary courses. However, a student must be a minimum of 14 and 15 years old for secondary and senior secondary courses, respectively. The learner can choose to take admission either through the online medium or through a nearby study centre, authorised NIOS facilitation centre or common service centre of the Ministry of IT, Government of India.

The examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are held twice a year. A student will get nine chances to appear for the exams over a period of five years. The admission is also valid for five years. To get a pass certificate, a candidate is required to clear a minimum of five subjects. Out of these, one subject should be a language paper.