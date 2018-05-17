NIOS DElEd exam 2018 datesheet released for untrained in-service teachers; download from nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS DElEd datesheet for untrained in-service teachers' exams 2018 on Thursday (17 May) on its official website nios.ac.in. According to NDTV, the NIOS will conduct the DElEd examination for around 13 lakh untrained in-service teachers from 31 May to 2 June. The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has assigned the responsibility to conduct Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examination for untrained in-service teachers.

NIOS DElEd programme has been designed to train Untrained In-Service teachers at elementary level via Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode and the programme comprises a total of 10 papers that is divided into 2 semesters of 9 months, News 18 reported. The programme was undertaken since the central government aims to train untrained in-service teachers by March 2019.

The identity cards of the teachers registered under the DElEd were verified by principals and made available on the official website of NIOS DElEd in November 2017.

Steps to download the NIOS DElEd Datesheet

- Visit the official website - nios.ac.in

- Go to announcements sections and click on ‘Notification regarding Datesheet for the conduct of D.EL.Ed. Examination for Untrained In-service Teacher under the D.El.Ed. Programme ’.

- Download the PDF file and take a printout for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.