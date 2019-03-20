NIOS D.EI.Ed Hall Ticket 2019 released for the fifth semester; download from dled.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for fifth semester of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) examinations for subject codes 501-505. These examinations will be conducted on 26 March, 2019. Students can now download the admit cards from the official website: dled.nios.ac.in.

The hall ticket has been issued online for those candidates who didn’t qualify in the previous examinations and have registered for the 5th D.El.Ed (Special) examination for subject code 501-505.

Those candidates, who had paid the examination fees will be able to download the D.El.Ed fifth semester Admit Card.

Steps to download the NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS DElEd : dled.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Hall ticket/Intimation card for 5th D.El.Ed Examination

Step 3: Now enter your enrollment number, date-of-birth click submit to login

Step 4: Your NIOS Deled admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future references.

Students are required to carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government with their hall ticket on the day of exam for security purposes.

