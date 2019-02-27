NIOS D.EI.ED 2018 exam result declared; candidates can check scores here nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) declared the third Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 exam result for untrained in-service teachers on Wednesday.

The NIOS third D.El.Ed exam, conducted on 20-21 December, were held between 2 and 5 pm on both days.

The exam scheduled on 20 December was held for the subject Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (code 506) and on 21 December the subject module was Community and Elementary Education (code 507), Hindustan Times reported.

How to check your NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 results:

- Log on to the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in

- Click on the D.El.Ed section or directly log on to - dled.nios.ac.in

- Select D.El.Ed results tab on the top of the page

- Enter your roll number and birth details

- Click on 'submit' to view your results

- Download and take a printout

Launched by the NIOS on 3 October, 2017, the D.El.Ed programme conducts the training of untrained in-service elementary teachers by offering diploma through Open and Distance Learning mode across India.

According to The Times of India, all enrolled candidates would complete their diploma (D.El.Ed) by March, 2019. The fourth edition of the D.El.Ed will be held in March for three subject modules, NDTV reported.

The subjects are - Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.