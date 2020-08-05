NIOS Class 12 Result 2020: Results declared; candidates can check official website nios.ac.in

For those subjects for which exams were not held, students have been graded on the basis of average marks obtained by them in best of three subjects.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2020 | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 12 board examination 2020 results today at 5 pm. Students can check their score on the official website nios.ac.in.

The announcement of the results come in line with the order of the Supreme Court of India which mentioned that the NIOS result for both Class 10th and Class 12th for the current academic year should be declared by 7 August.

An apex court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar had fixed the time-line for the declaration of the result.

According to a report by The Times of India, NIOS Senior Secondary Public Examination was earlier scheduled for March-April, but it could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 10 July, NIOS cancelled all its remaining secondary and senior secondary exams that were to begin from 17 July.

The results have been announced on a special assessment scheme. For those subjects for which exams were not held, students will be graded on the basis of average marks obtained by them in best of three subjects.

For students who could appear in the exams for only three subjects, the average score has been calculated based on the best of two.

How to check NIOS Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling, nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the senior secondary public exams 2020 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: The NIOS result will be available on the screen along with your score in each subject