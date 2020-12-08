NIOS Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 date sheet released at nios.ac.in; tests to begin from 22 January

The practical examinations for both secondary and senior secondary will be conducted in the respective regional centres where candidates registered during admission

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10 and 12 board examination 2021 date sheet has been released at nios.ac.in. As per the schedule, the examination will commence from 22 January for both the classes from 2.30 pm onwards.

The practical examinations for both secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) will be conducted in the respective regional centres where candidates have registered during admission. To appear for the practical exam, candidates will have to pay the fee in advance. Students will have to download the admit card for NIOS theory exam 2021 from the official website.

The admit card will mention the exam date, subject, time, reporting time, candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam centre name and address. It will also mention the dos and don’ts for the board examination.

The NIOS Board exam results 2021 are expected to be declared within six weeks after the completion of the board examinations.

A report said the NIOS practical exam will be held in small batches to avoid any possibility of spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Batch-wise timings will be shared with the students by the coordinator according to the capacity in the laboratory.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to abide by the COVID-19 protocols and have to maintain social distancing as well as cover their mouths and noses with face masks. Also, students should carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the test else they will not be allowed to appear for the paper.