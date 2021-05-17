NIOS Asha Certificate Programme result declared; check scorecard at voc.nios.ac.in
The overall pass percentage was 85 percent, while states like Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent
The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has announced the result of the Asha Certificate Program exams today, 17 May. The exams were conducted in February amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates who have appeared for the specified exams can check their results by visiting the official website — voc.nios.ac.in.
A tweet from the official handle of NIOS reads, “Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://voc.nios.ac.in”.
Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://t.co/ucppx5rFXj; This time pass percentage is 85%, however Sikkim,Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded 100% pass result pic.twitter.com/irg2lWeAWK
— NIOS (@niostwit) May 17, 2021
Step 1: Go to the official website, voc.nios.ac.in
Step 2: Search for ‘Exam/Result’ in the top tab of the home page
Step 3: In the drop-down box, click on ‘Result’ and then click on ‘Asha program’ tab
Step 4: Within minutes, you will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Candidates need to log in using correct credentials after which the result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference or use
Here is the direct link to check the results.
The examination is held at different stages for state trainers, district trainers, and then ASHAs. However, due to the pandemic situation in the country, students appearing for NIOS 2021 are now demanding the cancellation of board exams. Meanwhile, the NIOS has informed that they might reconsider the exam dates for secondary and senior secondary exams.
