NIOS announces theory exam dates for vocational and DElEd courses; check details here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the theory exam dates for vocational courses and Diploma In Elementary Education (offline J&K) courses for January next year. It will conduct the exams from 3 to 12 January 2022 at several test centres across the country.

Applicants can check the complete date sheet of the examination on the official website of NIOS - https://www.nios.ac.in. The institute informed candidates about the date sheet by posting the notification on its official Twitter handle.

“The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and D. El. Ed. (Offline J & K) is scheduled from 3rd January 2022 to 12th January 2022," the NIOS stated, adding that the date sheets would be out on the NIOS website http://nios.ac.in and http://voc.nios.ac.in.

The admit cards for NIOS vocational and DElEd theory exams will be available on the official website from 24 December onwards.

NIOS vocational courses and DElEd theory exam 2021: Steps to check date sheet

Visit the official website of NIOS - https://www.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Announcement’ section

Click on the link for the NIOS DEIEd date sheet that is given on the main page

A PDF file, consisting of date sheet and notification, will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the date sheet of Vocational DElEd theory exam 2021

The NIOS will release the result of the theory exams eight to 10 weeks after the last date of the examination on its website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling has also directed all the regional directors to upload the date sheet of vocational theory exam 2021 on the websites of regional centres.

Earlier, the vocational courses and DEIEd exams were scheduled to be held in October/ November 2021 session but later it was postponed to January. The NIOS started the online registration process on 1 November this year. As reported by News18, the last date for online registration was 20 November.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NIOS.