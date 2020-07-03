NIOS again postpones Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19; new date sheet to be released later

The exams were originally slated to be conducted from 24 March, but were postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has deferred the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled from 17 to 13 August. The decision has been taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In continuation of notification number 14/ 2020 date June 1, 2020, the Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory) March/ April 2020 rescheduled to commence from July 17 stands postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” informed the NIOS via a notification.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the NIOS at https://www.nios.ac.in/ for any information related to the exams.

According to The Indian Express, more than one lakh students have registered for Class 10 and 12 exams.

The exams were originally slated to be conducted from 24 March, but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, reported Times Now. Later, it was rescheduled to be held in July-August.

The Class 10 papers were to end on 11 August, while Class 12 exams on 13 August.

The NIOS has announced that it would not hold exams for Divyang students who registered for Class 12 April-May 2020 examinations, reported Careers360.

These students will be assessed on the basis of the project work or question answer based assessment (QABA). The theory exam comprises two modules of 40 marks each. Marks will be awarded based on the student’s performance in project work or QABA.

The Board has taken this decision taking into consideration the problems Divyang students would face while travelling in the prevailing situations. It also said that some of the students may also need scribes, which is not possible with social distancing.