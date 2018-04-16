Nine-year-old girl raped in Gujarat's Rajkot, was confined by 24-year-old accused for 15 days

Amid raging protests condemning sexual violence against women and minors, it has emerged that a nine-year-old girl was allegedly confined in Gujarat's Rajkot for 15 days by a 24-year-old man and raped thrice, reports said.

#BREAKING -- Another minor raped in Rajkot. A 9-year-old girl was raped by a person who lived as a tenant in their house. Police have arrested the accused pic.twitter.com/GzGkgv17gL — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 16, 2018

A case has been registered and the accused, identified as Murli Bharwar, has been charged under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 354A, India Today said. The accused was living as a tenant the victim's house.

It is suspected that the accused also showed minor pornographic videos before raping her. The report claimed that the accused is on the run.

However, CNN-News18 stated that the man has been arrested.

Earlier, in another instance of sexual violence against a minor in Gujarat, it was reported that the victim was raped, killed and left in a cricket field in Gujarat's Surat, near the city's Bhestan area.

The post-mortem of the body revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days before being strangled to death, according to The Free Press Journal. It appeared that most injuries were caused by a wooden weapon.

Ganesh Govekar, forensic head, Civil Hospital, had told ANI that the girl's body had 86 injury marks, including on her private parts.