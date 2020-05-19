Nine migrant workers killed, several injured in truck-bus collision in Bihar's Bhagalpur, day after 12 labourers were hurt in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

At least nine migrant workers were killed and several others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Naugachhia, after which a rescue operation was launched after the truck, which was carrying the migrants during the lockdown, fell off the road, according to ANI.

Bihar: At least 9 labourers dead & several injured after a truck & a bus collided in Naugachhia, Bhagalpur. The truck in which the labourers were travelling, fell off the road following the collision. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/rGVxw6xQVh — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

A spate of incidents have been witnessed in which migrant workers, desperate to reach their native states amid the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, have lost their lives of received injuries during the journey. In Maharashtra's Yavatmal, three migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured when the vehicle they were in hit a stationary truck. The vehicle was on its way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, 26 labourers were killed when two trucks met with an accident. Sixteen migrant workers were run over by a good train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after they fell asleep on the railway tracks after walking for hours.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, 12 migrant workers were seriously injured on Monday in a road accident while on their way to Bihar in a bus.