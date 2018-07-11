Nine killed in landslide in Manipur's Tamenglong district; officials retrieve seven bodies

Nine people were killed in a landslide in Tamenglong district in Manipur on Tuesday, according to media reports. CNN-News18 reported that the officials have been able to retrieve the bodies of seven victims so far.

Nine dead after landslide hits Manipur's Tamenglong. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0Oh505EGNA — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Further details are awaited.

Since the beginning of monsoon, several incidents of landslides triggered by rains have been reported. On Sunday, incessant rains had caused landslides along the stretch of National Highway(NH)-2, affecting traffic along the Kohima-Dimapur road.

Quoting officials, PTI reported that the stretch of NH-29 below Avile petrol pump was completely cut-off while another landslide occurred in Hospital Colony. NH-2 is also the lifeline for public carriers to neighbouring Manipur as trucks pass the highway.

With inputs from PTI