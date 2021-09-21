Nine IAS, two PCS officers transferred into Punjab a day after Charanjit Singh Channi assumes office
Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting.
Chandigarh: Soon after the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi assumed office, nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and two Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred in the state on Tuesday.
As per an order released by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, IAS officers Tejveer Singh, Dilip Kumar, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Mohammad Tayyab, Sumeet Jarangal, Isha, Harpreet Singh Sudan and Showkat Ahmad Parray and PCS officers Mankanwal Singh Chahal and Anil Gupta were given new postings.
Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting.
