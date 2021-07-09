The eligible candidates are provided admission to the MCA programme at the eleven NITs across India which are situated in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, among other cities

The revised date of the National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2021 has been declared by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur. Aspirants, appearing for the examination, can check the schedule by visiting the official website - nimcet.in.

According to the latest notice, the NIMCET 2021 exam is now scheduled to be conducted on 7 August (Saturday). The computer-based test (CBT) will be held from 9 am to 11 am.

The official notice on the website reads, "NIMCET-2021 examinations (CBT) will be held on August 7, 2021 (Saturday) from 9 am to 11 am. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NIMCET-2021 website for further information/updates/schedule of events."

Further in the notice, the institute has informed that scrutiny of representations received from ineligible candidates as on 24 June is being carried out by the designated committee. The result of the scrutiny will be notified to candidates via email by 15 July. Till then, applicants are advised to be patient and wait for their final eligibility status.

Previously, the test was supposed to be held on 23 May but due to the second COVID-19 wave, it was postponed by the NIT.

The NIMCET examination is a national level test that NITs offer to admit students to their Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes or courses. NITs are renowned institutions of national importance under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the Government of India.

The eligible candidates are provided admission to the MCA programme at the eleven NITs across India which are situated in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. So, admissions into the MCA programme for the academic year 2021-22 is based on the rank obtained in NIMCET 2021 only.