Niladri Bije 2020: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Jagannath art offering rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi at Puri beach

Niladri Bije, an auspicious day which marks the conclusion of Rath Yatra festival, is being celebrated today, 4 July

Niladri Bije, an auspicious day which marks the conclusion of Rath Yatra festival, is being celebrated today, 4 July. On Niladri Bije, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute with his art where Lord Jagannath is seen offering rasagola to goddess Lakshmi.

The day is also called Rasagola Diwas or Rasagola Dibasa.

"On the occasion of #NiladriBije, Lord #Jagannath offers #Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi. We celebrate this day as #RasagolaDibasa. My SandArt at #Puri beach, Odisha," the sand artist wrote sharing his art on Puri, Odisha beach.

According to a report by Zee News, the temple town of Puri is decked up for the festival as thousands of devotees throng to the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister goddess Subhadra.

As per a report by Odisha TV, Puri district collector Balwant Singh said that Niladri Bije rituals were scheduled to begin from 4 pm, while Pahandi will be held from 5 pm. All the rituals are expected to be completed at 10 pm.

As per the traditions, on goddess Mahalaxmi's order, servitors close the gates of the temple to restrict the entry of Lord Jagannath to the Srimandir to teach the Lord a lesson for not taking her along in his nine-day sojourn or rath yatra.

As per beliefs, Lord Jagannath is taken to the ‘Bheta Mandap’ where he meets the angry goddess and offers her rasagolas. The lord offers her sweet to appease her and seeks forgiveness.

The goddess finally allows Lord Jagannath to enter the Srimandir following which the Lord is escorted to the Ratna Singhasan.