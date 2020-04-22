NIIT inks agreement with a US-based EdTech company for virtual education services

NIIT (USA) Inc has signed a managed services agreement with a US-based EdTech company to offer virtual services to education providers. The two companies have entered into the agreement for five years. NIIT (USA) Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT Limited.

“Both companies see this as a significant partnership where two market leaders go-to-market jointly to provide innovative solutions in the testing and certification marketplace,” said NIIT in a regulatory filing.

A report by Moneycontrol says that NIIT’s share price witnessed more than eight percent intra-day rise on Tuesday after it revealed about the agreement. At 9.50 am, its share price hovered around Rs 87, up by Rs 6. The share price reached Rs 115.55 on January 9, touching its 52-week high. The 52-week low was reported on 23 March, when it reached Rs 53.55.

NIIT, a skill and talent development corporation, has presence in over 30 countries. It offers both long-term and short courses for college students and graduates. Established in 1981, NIIT has more than 35 million learners globally and it offers an industry mapped curriculum.

NIIT has recently launched a 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' free course to support remote working for corporate executives, management students, reported The New Indian Express.

This course helps users learn how to set up a remote office, run virtual meetings and manage time while working from home during coronavirus lockdown. When you log in to the course, you will get an option to donate to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

