NIFT Results 2020: National Institute of Fashion Technology releases result for B.Des entrance test; check at nift.ac.in

India FP Trending Jun 25, 2020 13:52:36 IST

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) entrance test held on 19 January.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of NIFT: https://nift.ac.in

NIFT conducts entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in design. Around 3,590 seats across B.Des and B.F.Tech are offered by the institute for admission.

Candidates generally have to go through a two-step selection process: a written test and a situation test. However, NIFT this year cancelled the situation test in view of the coronavirus pandemic and has shortlisted candidates on the basis of their performance in written test, the result for which was released on 13 March.

How to check result

Candidates need to go to the official website of NIFT at https://nift.ac.in/.

In the Admission 2020 column, they will find link for B.Des programme result. Aspirants need to click on the link for result.

They need to then enter roll number, date of birth and application number and click on submit. The result will appear on the screen.

Those applying for NIFT B.Des programme must have passed Class 12. Candidates who have passed intermediate examination conducted by the National Open School with at least five subjects are also eligible.

Those who are appearing for Class 12 exams can apply for B.Des course too.

The entrance test comprises a creative ability test (CAT) and general ability test (GAT). CAT evaluates candidates' intuitive and design ability, observation skills for developing a concept, innovative use of colour and illustration skills. On the other hand, GAT tests English comprehension, communication ability, quantitative ability, analytical ability and general knowledge.

 

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 13:52:36 IST



