NIFT entrance exam 2021 admit card to release today at nift.ac.in; test to be held on 14 February

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 admit card will be released today, 1 February. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on 14 February and candidates who will appear in the entrance examination can download the hall ticket through the website - nift.ac.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for a situation test, group discussion and interview. Courses offered at the institute include BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, BDes in fashion communication, BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of fashion technology.

Here's how to download NIFT admit card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website - nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to find 'admit card for written test' link under admission 2021 in homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window where they will have to login using application number, date of birth and email id.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NIFT 2021 entrance examination is scheduled to be held in the offline mode at 32 exam centres located across the country. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, students appearing for exam will be required to produce a COVID-19 negative report to centres as mandatory document to appear for the exam. The entrance test will be conducted for admission to 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses.