Admission to NIFT is usually a two-step process - one is a written test and the other is a situation test

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the final results for students seeking admission to BDes, BFTech and other programmes. Candidates who appeared for the personal interview round can visit the official website nift.ac.in to check their results.

The NIFT exam was conducted on 14 February at various centres across India. Meanwhile, the result of the written examination was already declared in March.

The entrance exam was conducted for BDes programmes that include Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design and Textile Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) courses.

The results of three Masters programmes - Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) were also announced in March.

Candidates can check scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - nift.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the admission tab that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to select their programme

Step 4: Post selection, enter their roll number, application number and date of birth correctly

Step 5: After submission, check the results that appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of NIFT results 2021 for future use or reference.

Here’s the direct link to the result

With NIFT 2021 scores, eligible students can easily take admission to Bachelor of Design courses. On the basis of these results, sixteen NIFTs across the nation will give admission to students. Admission to NIFT is usually a two-step process - one is a written test and the other is a situation test.

The NIFT entrance examinations are held annually to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.