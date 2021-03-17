NIFT 2021 entrance exam result announced; here's how to check score on nift.ac.in

All candidates must cross-check all the basic details mentioned in the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must get in touch with the examination body at the earliest

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result of the entrance examination, held on 14 February, on the official website nift.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard by entering their roll number, application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key was released on 17 February. All students were given the choice to raise objections till 20 February.

Here’s the direct link: https://applyadmission.net/nift2021/NIFT2021WrittenTestResult_All.asp?utm_source=careers360&utm_medium=traffic

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the next rounds - situational test/group discussion and personal interview. The final result will be declared by end of May or June.

Follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, nift.ac.in

Step 2: Under the admission section, click on the link "Result of Written Exam-Admissions-2021"

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number, application number and date of birth

Step 4: You'll be redirected to a page where you can check NIFT 2021 result

Step 5: Download your scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference

All candidates must cross-check all the basic details mentioned in the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must get in touch with the examination body at the earliest.

The institution conducted the General Ability Test (GAT) in 32 cities for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes.

NIFT offers various courses including Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Design, Master of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of Design.