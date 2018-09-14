NIELIT declares CCC result 2018 for August examination; check marks at student.nielit.gov.in

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has declared the CCC result for August 2018. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the board: student.nielit.gov.in and download the marksheets. Students securing 50 percent or above in the exam would qualify it.

The CCC passing certificates will then be issued to successful candidates by NIELIT. The CCC certificates will be available at nielit.gov.in/certificate/. The e-certificates are digitally signed.

Here is how to download your CCC result, August 2018:

— Go to the official website: student.nielit.gov.in

— Select the exam

— Enter your roll number and the security code

— Click on 'Search' and view your result

— Download the result and take a print out for future reference

The CCC course aims at empowering students in using computers for professional and day to day use. The candidates learn theoretical background as well as in-depth details of software and packages through it. The course duration is 80 hours and eight chapters are taught as part of it.