NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP programme declared, check at admission.nid.edu
The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the final result of NID DAT mains for its BDes-GDPD programme. The results can be accessed on its official website - www.nid.edu.
According to a report by NDTV, Design Aptitude Test (DAT) is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). This year the weightage of NID DAT 2020 prelims and NID DAT 2020 mains has been revised. The prelims have a higher weightage with 70 percent marks, while the remaining 30 percent weightage is from the Mains
Those who cleared the mains exam can take admissions in NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
A report by Jagran Josh said that the institute conducted the NID DAT examination on 22 June. The final allotment of seats will be conducted in Ahmedabad. The complete admission procedure and the schedule will be available on soon of the official website. Candidates will be required to submit all the necessary documents for the admission.
Steps to check NID DAT 2020 result
Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Institute of Design - nid.edu
Step 2: At the bottom of the page look for Admission @NID and tap on it
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to click on the tab that mentions Final Results of B.Des./GDPD 2020-21
Step 4: Enter the email address and date of birth to log in
Step 5: Submit and check your score.
Here's a direct link to check the result - http://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2020/ResultBDesGDPD2020_Final.aspx
The NID DAT prelims were conducted on 29 December 2019 but Mains examination got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were held online in the month of June.
