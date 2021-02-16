NID DAT 2021: Registration for design aptitude test closes tomorrow; check details at admissions.nid.edu

Students will be able to complete the NID DAT registration process from 17 February to 20 February by paying a late fee

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the registration window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021 on 17 February. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can do so by visiting the official admissions website of NID: admissions.nid.edu.

According to a report in NDTV, students will be able to pay a late fee and still complete the NID DAT registration process from 17 February to 20 February.

Here's how to fill the NID DAT registration form 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website and register.

Step 2: Once there, they need to fill the NID DAT application form and upload the requisite documents.

Step 3: Once done, they need to pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the application form and take a printout for future use.

As per a report in India Today, candidates will be able to edit their application forms when the correction window is open between 21 February and 23 February. Candidates who clear the NID DAT 2021 examination can get admission in Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes in universities.

According to a report in Careers 360, NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains. The Mains comprise of a studio test and a personal interview.

