NID DAT 2021: National Institute of Design releases admit card; download at admissions.nid.edu
To download the NID DAT admit cards, candidates have to log in with their email ID and date of birth
The admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) was released by the National Institute of Design (NID) on Thursday, 4 March. All those who have registered to appear for the prelims examination can download the admit card from the official site, admissions.nid.edu.
NID DAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD) courses. To download the NID DAT admit cards, candidates have to log in with their email ID and date of birth.
The examination will be conducted on 14 March, from 10 am onwards, according to India Today. Candidates must note that they have to report to the examination centre at 8 am.
Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official result website of NID –admissions.nid.edu
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link
Step 3: On the next window, type the email id and date of birth on the spaces provided
Step 3: Submit and access the NID DAT 2021 admit card
The admit card will mention details including names of candidates, their contact details, parents’ names, exam venue with pin codes and landmarks, NID DAT exam day guidelines and reporting time.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam conducting body has taken several preventive measures so that candidates and exam functionaries at the exam centre are safe and do not contract the virus.
Students qualifying for the mains can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
For candidates to be considered qualified, they have to score above the cut-off marks in NID DAT, reports NDTV. It is a two-stage exam with preliminary accounting for 70 per cent marks and mains with 30 per cent marks.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
As Doordarshan seeks to replace 'DD Eye', a look at what '70s logos said about a young India
From Doordarshan to State Bank of India and Indian Airlines — logos designed by NID alum in the '70s were reflective of the aspirations of a young democracy
Rail Budget 2015: Prabhu may woo private players to boost 'Make in India'
In order to promote North East connectivity, Prabhu will also announce introduction of DEMU services in north eastern states as a national project.
Happy Independence Day: 7 greatest Indian tech organisations
70 years of independence has taught us a lot of things, most of those learnings however, come from a handful of technology institutions that have transformed our lives in many subtle, yet significant ways