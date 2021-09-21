The insurance company is set to recruit administrative officers for 300 vacancies

The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) will close its registration window for the position of NIACL Administrative Officer (NIACL AO) Generalists- Scale I cadre today, 21 September. Interested candidates can still apply for the 300 vacancies at the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in/.

Steps to apply for the NIACL AO 2021 posts:

― Go to the official website, https://www.newindia.co.in/

― Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

― Select the NIACL AO 2021 application link. Register using the required details

― Login and complete the NIACL AO 2021 application

― Upload the required documents and pay the fee

― Submit the NIACL AO application and save a copy for future

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/niaraogaug21/

The examination for the NIACL AO vacancies will be held online in two phases. The Phase-I exam will consist of objective-type questions and will tentatively be held in October. The Phase-II exam, scheduled tentatively for November, will have a mix of objective and descriptive questions.

Eligibility:

Aspirants must be born no later than 1 April, 2000 and no earlier than 2 April, 1991. This means that candidates should be at least 21 years of age. The applicants should not be more than 30 years of age as on 1 April 2021.

They should have completed their graduation/post-graduation in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 percent marks. For SC/ST and PwD candidates, the minimum marks should be 55 percent.

Candidates appearing for the final exam of their graduation degree are also eligible to apply, provided they can produce proof of having passed the qualifying examination on or before 30 September.

Salary:

The basic pay would be Rs 32,795 on the pay scale of Rs. 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)- 62315, along with other allowances, as applicable. Benefits such as Gratuity, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance and so on would be provided, according to the notification.