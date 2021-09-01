NIACL AO recruitment 2021: Registration process begins at newindia.co.in for 300 posts

The last date to apply is 21 September

The registration process for NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) recruitment 2021 has been started by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on 1 September. Aspirants can now register themselves for the posts of AO (Generalists) in Scale I Cadre by visiting the official website www.newindia.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) recruitment is 21 September.

Steps to apply for NIACL AO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIACL - https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/

Step 2: Search and click on the recruitment link that is made available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 link

Step 4: Applicants need to register themselves or log in to the respective account

Step 5: After logging in, candidates need to fill in the application form and upload all necessary documents as mentioned

Step 6: Finally, pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further use or reference

Check the direct link to apply here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/niaraogaug21/

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for NIACL AO recruitment 2021, a candidate must hold a minimum qualification of a graduate or postgraduate in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. They can also be of any equivalent qualification that has been recognised by the Central Government with at least 60 percent marks.

Eligible candidates also need to be 21 to 30 years of age as on 1 April, 2021. However, upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.