NIACL AO Main result 2021 released; check details, direct link here

The results of the Phase-2 Main examination for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists) have been put out by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL).

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of NIACL - https://www.newindia.co.in .

NIACL AO Main result 2021: Here’s how to check

Visit official website of NIACL - https://www.newindia.co.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and press the result link for AO

The NIACL AO Main result 2021 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the NIACL AO Main result 2021 and take a hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the result

The NIACL AO Phase I exam was conducted on 16 October and the result was declared on 3 November. The NIACL AO Phase-II exam was held on 4 December. The exam consisted of a mix of subjective and objective questions.

Phase – III: Interview

Aspirants who have been shortlisted in Phase-2 Main examination will be called for an Interview round. Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters from the company’s website. The call letter will consist of information like date, time, and venue of the Interview. It is to be noted that NIACL reserves the right to change the date/ venue/ time/ centre etc. “The weightage (ratio) of online Examination and Interview will be 75:25 respectively,” said the official notification

Final selection

The company will shortlist the candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination and in the interview. The NIACL will prepare the final merit list in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the aspirants. “Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment,” said the official notification.

The appointment process is also dependant on the physical fitness of selected candidates. As per the requirements of the company, aspirants need to be medically fit. The NIACL will also conduct a medical test of selected candidates as part of the appointment process.

Check official notification here