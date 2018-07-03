Football world cup 2018

NIA recovers Rs 40 lakh and demonetised notes from raids in Manipur's 'terror-financing' case

India Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 14:55:04 IST

New Delhi: Over Rs 40 lakh in cash, demonetised currency notes and gold have been recovered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), following searches at the residence of a former director of an Imphal-based medical institute as part of a terror-financing probe against a banned outfit in Manipur.

Representational image. AFP

An NIA spokesperson on Tuesday said the agency raided the residence of Shyamo Singh, former Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), on Monday as part of a probe into the financing and supply of arms, ammunition and explosives to the proscribed terror group, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh, incriminating documents, demonetised currency notes (old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes) worth Rs 1 lakh and 700 grams of gold were seized from Singh's house, the spokesperson said.

Singh is currently being questioned by the NIA sleuths, he added.

The central probe agency had filed an FIR in the case last year after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint lodged by the Delhi Police alleging that the accused or suspects were actively associated with the KCP.

 


