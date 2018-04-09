NIA puts former Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique on 'wanted' list, to seek INTERPOL RCN against him and three others

Over a month after filing a chargesheet against Amir Zubair Siddique, the National Investigation Agency has added the former Pakistani diplomat on its 'wanted' list. The agency has released two photos of the former Pakistani visa officer and is seeking information about him, reports said.

Named "Boss" in the NIA wanted list, Siddique is identified as a Pakistani official who worked as a visa counsellor in the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the investigation agency said.

Siddique, along with two other Pakistani officers, has been charged with waging a war against India and plotting to launch 26/11-type attacks on US and Israeli consulates besides Indian Army and Indian Navy commands in South India in 2014. The NIA had found that Siddique, while working in Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2016, engaged people to indulge in espionage and terror activities in India. Siddique was declared as persona non-grata and cited as absconding by the NIA, The Hindu had reported.

According to The Times of India, a fourth Pakistani officer was also involved in the case. And now, the NIA is "preparing to send a request to Interpol seeking red corner notices (RCNs) against the Pakistani officers, who have reportedly been repatriated to Islamabad".

As reported earlier, the major plot of the suspects, including Siddique was unearthed when one Thameem Ansari was arrested by the CID in 2012. Siddique, according to Deccan Chronicle, had planned to attack US consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, the Eastern Naval Command Head Quarter in Visakhapatnam and ports in India with the help of spies.

He had reportedly also sent several persons including Mohammad Zakir Hussain, Arun Selvaraj, and Sivabalan, to India to carry out attacks. Hussain, who was arrested by the CBI in 2013 on the charge of indulging in spying activities, had confessed that Siddique had assigned him to carry out attacks.

The Indian Express had said earlier that "ISI agent Hussain, during the probe, also revealed that he used his counterparts Sivabalan, Mohammad Salim and Rafeeque to circulate fake currency in Tamil Nadu."