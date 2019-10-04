NIA files supplementary charge sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others in terror funding case before Delhi court

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and other individuals in the 2017 terror funding case before a Delhi court.

Separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat were also named in the charge sheet filed by the agency.

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer has also been named in the charge sheet, special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal put up the matter up for hearing on 23 October.

With inputs from PTI