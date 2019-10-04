You are here:
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others in terror funding case before Delhi court

Oct 04, 2019

  • NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik and others in the 2017 terror funding case

  • Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer has also been named in the charge sheet, special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told PTI

  • Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal put up the matter for taking cognisance on October 23. The proceedings took place in the camera

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and other individuals in the 2017 terror funding case before a Delhi court.

Separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat were also named in the charge sheet filed by the agency.

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer has also been named in the charge sheet, special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal put up the matter up for hearing on 23 October.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019

