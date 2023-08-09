NIA files chargesheets against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gangs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is working nonstop to expose the terrorist-gangster-smuggler-criminal nexus and international and domestic criminal syndicates, filed two separate supplementary charge sheets against several prominent members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs on Wednesday.

Seven network fugitives, including infamous “listed terrorist” Arshdeep Dala of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was charged by the NIA on July 22, were declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) by a special court.

Among the three Bishnoi gang members named in the NIA’s chargesheet is Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a significant member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a terrorist organisation that is outlawed. Nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang are accused by the NIA. With this, the total number of defendants who have been charged thus far in these two cases that were recorded on August 26, 2022 by the NIA has increased to 38.

The NIA had previously filed two charge sheets on March 21, 2023 and March 24, 2023 against 12 accused of the Bambiha terror-gang-syndicate and 14 accused of the Bishnoi terror-gangster-smuggler network.

In the Lawrence Bishnoi gang case, the NIA filed an additional charge sheet against Landa as well as two other fugitives, Dalip Kumar Bishnoi alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku.

Landa is a wanted criminal who has ties to Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. He has been working with the Syndicate of Terrorist Criminals out of Canada. While residing in Canada, he was actively involved in the planning, financing, and carrying out of several high-profile assassinations of professionals and members of the social, religious, and political spheres.

The RPG attack on the Punjab Police State Intelligence HQs at Mohali and the RPG strike on the Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran, Punjab last year were carried out with the assistance of Rinda, a BKI terrorist with active ties to Pakistan. Landa provided the necessary weapons, money, and logistical support.

Close friends of the defendants named in the criminal complaint, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri, and their collaborators Anil Chippi and Naresh Sethi, are Dalip Kumar alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku. They engage in the trafficking of drugs and weapons and help the Lawrence Bishnoi terror network financially and logistically.

All three have been accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to carry out large-scale extortion, threats, and intimidation as well as targeted killings of well-known and influential social and religious leaders, physicians, businesspeople, and professionals. Landa is in touch with pro-Khalistani individuals based in Canada, Nepal, and other nations in addition to having connections with the heads of terrorist organisations and conspirators in Pakistan.