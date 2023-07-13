NIA files chargesheet against three including Myanmar national who raised fund for multiple terror outfits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed chargesheet against three individuals involved in an alleged extortion scheme orchestrated by banned terrorist groups in Manipur.

The NIA has accused these individuals, including a Myanmar national, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the reports, the agency found in the investigation that the suspects were purportedly engaged in the collection and allocation of funds to various terrorist organizations, namely the People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

An NIA spokesperson confirmed the submission of the chargesheet at the NIA Special Court in Imphal earlier today.

“The chargesheet has been filed against the three members associated with the banned terrorist organizations, including the People’s Revolutionary Army, KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak), and UNLF (United National Liberation Front),” the spokesperson stated.

The accused persons were identified as Deepak Sharma (38), also known as Khinmaung from Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33) from Manipur, and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also from Manipur.

They have been charged under the UA(P)A Act of 1967, with Deepak Sharma facing additional charges under the Foreigners Act of 1946.

They, according to the cops, were allegedly amassing funds with the intention of supporting the activities of these terrorist organizations.

Investigations conducted thus far have revealed that members of these banned groups were engaging in extortion calls targeting the residents of Imphal and the surrounding Valley areas to raise funds for their organizations, added the spokesperson.