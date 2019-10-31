NIA carries out searches across Tamil Nadu to probe Islamic State-influenced 'conspiracy' to kill Hindu activists

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches across Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into a plot to kill Hindu activists in Coimbatore. The agency said searches were carried out in Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapally, Nagapattinam and Tuticorin districts, where electronic gadgets and documents were seized.

NIA Carries out Searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in ISIS Coimbatore case of 2018 pic.twitter.com/sCIFUwdJh1 — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 31, 2019

The agency conducted searches at six locations in these districts as part of further investigation in the ISIS Coimbatore Case, according to a spokesperson of NIA. "The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by six charge-sheeted accused persons and their associates, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/Daish by targeting certain Hindu activists in Coimbatore," NIA said.

The accused arrested by the state police in September 2018 and charge-sheeted by NIA in February this year "had conducted preparations, including reconnaissance of targets, for launching such attacks, which would have caused communal disharmony and terror in the state," the spokesperson said.

Investigation has revealed the charge-sheeted accused and their associates were radicalised on the violent extremist ideology of ISIS/Daish by following the speeches and videos of the Sri Lankan ISIS/ Daish leader Zahran Hashim, over social media platforms.

"During searches, two laptops, eight mobile phones, five SIM cards, one SD card, and fourteen documents have been seized." "Seized articles would be subjected to forensic examination. The persons searched are being questioned to verify their association with the charge-sheeted accused persons besides any role in this crime," the spokesperson added.

In Coimbatore, NIA sleuths carried out searches at two locations. A five-member team carried out searches in the house of Nissar in GM Nagar and Sauridin in Lorrypet in the city, police said. A team of NIA sleuths headed by a DSP-level official conducted searches at a house at Nagore in Nagapattinam district.

NIA had on 21 September conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tirunelveli district in the state for his alleged association with the terrorist gang. Also, it had on 29 August conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in July, the agency had conducted searches at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarulla' terror module case.

