NIA arrests Jaish militant for providing logistics to facilitate 2017 attack on CRPF centre at Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora

Srinagar/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora, according to an official statement.

The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of the militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), it said.

He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre in Lethpora before the militant attack, the NIA said in the statement.

In 2001 also, he was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Jammu and Kashmir Police and he remained under detention for 16 months, it said.

The attack on the CRPF group centre in Lethpora was carried out in the intervening night of 30 and 31 December, 2017, by three of the proscribed militant organisation JeM, the NIA said.

During investigation by the NIA, the militants were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Baba, both resident of district Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Rawalakot area of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, it said.

All the three militants were killed in the encounter.

In the attack, five CRPF personnel died and three were grievously injured.

