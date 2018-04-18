You are here:
NIA arrests Ariz Khan for his involvement in serial blast cases; accused produced in Patiala House court today

India PTI Apr 18, 2018 21:20:48 IST

New Delhi: A man wanted for his alleged involvement in serial blasts in various parts of the country has been arrested by the NIA, an agency statement said on Wednesday. Accused Ariz Khan alias Junaid (32) was arrested on Tuesday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it said.

Representational image. Reuters

A case was registered by the NIA in 2012 pertaining to the activities of members of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), a proscribed terrorist organisation, in association with the other IM sleeper cells based in the country and others. "These members conspired to commit a terrorist act by making preparation for targeting various important and prominent places of India, especially in Delhi, by causing bomb blasts, with the active aid and support from their Pakistan-based operatives and associates, and others, thus waging war against the government of India," the statement said.

The investigation, in this case, revealed that Khan was involved in the serial blasts in Delhi in 2005, in Varanasi in 2006 and in Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Delhi in 2008, besides a blast in a court in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, it said.

He was chargesheeted by the NIA on 22 September, 2014.

The accused was produced before NIA special judge, Patiala House courts here today and remanded in NIA custody till 24 April. "A dedicated team of NIA officials is interrogating the accused," the statement said.


