NHM Assam announces 150 vacancies for lab technicians; apply at nhm.assam.gov.in till 19 July

Shortlisted candidates will be employed on a temporary basis for an initial period of three months and will be paid Rs. 16,500 per month.

The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, has released a notification for recruitment of 150 laboratory technicians on temporary basis for an initial period of three months for COVID-19 duties.

Those who get shortlisted will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 16,500. One can apply till 19 July by visiting the official website of NHM at nhm.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who are willing to apply should have completed Lab Technician Diploma course from Medical Colleges of Assam or Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Mizoram. Those who have studied the course from institutes under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam, are also eligible, reported Hindustan Times. The age limit for the post is 44 years (as on 31 March).

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria, else the candidature will be cancelled.

The selection of candidates will be done via interview, reported JagranJosh. The schedule for the interview will be announced by NHM on its website. Candidates will not be sent separate individual call letters for the interview.

Those who appear for the selection test will not be given travel allowance (TA) or dearness allowance (DA). NHM has informed that the interview may also be conducted online.

How to apply

Step1: Go to the official website of NHM or visit this direct link - https://nhm.assam.gov.in/portlets/recruitment.

Step 2: Click on the link for National Health Mission, Assam.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the link to apply for the post of laboratory technician.

Step 4: Click on the link to Apply Online.

Step 5: Register by providing all the details.