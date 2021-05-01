NHAI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 41 posts of Deputy Manager (Technical)
The posts will be filled through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 scores in Civil Engineering
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical).
In total, there are 41 posts available. The posts will be filled through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 scores in Civil Engineering. Those who are interested can apply by visiting the official website nhai.gov.in. The last day to apply is 28 May.
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for the vacancies:
-Visit nhai.gov.in
-Go to the ‘About Us’ tab on the homepage
-Open the ‘Vacancies’ tab, then select ‘Current Vacancies’ and click on ‘Apply Now’
-A new page will open. Fill the application form
-Upload scanned coloured photograph, digital signature, scanned Class 10 certificate, Civil engineering degree certificate, and Proof of GATE scorecard
6. Sign the declaration and pay the fee
7. Submit the application
8. Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link: http://vacancy.nhai.org/vacancy/DMApplicationForm.aspx
Vacancy details:
Unreserved category = 18
Scheduled Tribe = 6
OBC = 4
Economically Weaker Section = 10
Eligibility criteria:
1. Candidates must have a valid Civil Engineering degree from a recognized educational University
2. Aspirants must have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test score in the Civil Engineering discipline
3. An applicant must be between 18 to 30 years
Pay Scale:
The shortlisted candidates will be paid as per the Level 10 of the Pay Commission. The pay scale will range from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100. Grade pay of Rs 5,400 will be paid in addition. The candidate will be eligible for the Dearness Allowance, as per the Central Government norms.
