NGT sends notice to AAP govt seeking response on plea against illegal slum dwellers

India PTI May 31, 2018 18:38:53 IST

New Delhi: A former legislator has moved the National Green Tribunal alleging that "illegal" residents of a slum were causing air pollution and seeking action against them. The plea prompted the green panel to seek responses from the Delhi government and others on the matter. A bench, headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim, issued notices to the AAP government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrate (East) and unnamed persons living in slums of Dallupura village in east Delhi, asking them to file reply by 13 July.

Representational image. Reuters.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by former AAP MLA Vinod Kumar Binny alleging that persons living in the jhuggi cluster were burning wires to extract copper during the midnight hours leading to air pollution.

"During the intervening night of 23 to 24 May, their activities led to an accidental fire resulting in a huge loss and damage to the property and degradation of the environment resulting in air pollution," the plea said.

The plea has sought constitution of a team of independent experts to visit the areas falling within the vicinity of the settlements and assess the situation for the purposes of measuring the amount of pollution and its impact on the health of residents.

Binny, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, has sought eviction of all illegal settlements in the area who are causing air pollution by burning wires and waste material.


