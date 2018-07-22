You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NGT raises red flag over Delhi hotels illegally extracting groundwater, calls for protecting scarce resources

India Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 15:29:35 IST

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has said that illegal withdrawal of groundwater by hotels cannot be permitted if environment has to be protected and scarce resources saved for future generations.

National Green Tribunal, Chennai, has asked the Telangana state govt to ensure all the rules are followed. Image courtesy: Greentribunal.gov.in

Representational image

Voicing concern over illegal water extraction, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said authorities must ensure that as per the 18 May, 2010 notification issued by the Lt Governor "no person, group, authority, association, institution" should withdraw groundwater through borewell or tube-well without permission of Central Ground Water Authority.

"The illegal drawing of ground water by hotels for their commercial interest is not something which can be permitted if environment has to be protected and scarce resources are to be saved on the principle of inter generational equity," the bench, also comprising Justice Jawad Rahim and Justice RS Rathore, said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shailesh Singh seeking directions to immediately stop withdrawal of groundwater by five star hotels without permission. The green panel noted that for want of one or the other information proceedings could not be completed so far in the case and asked lawyers appearing in the case to cooperate in deciding the issue and not put forward the plea of "personal convenience or non-availability".

The tribunal had earlier issued notices to three five-star hotels, Central Ground Water Authority, Delhi Jal Board, New Delhi Municipal Council, Central Pollution Control Board.

Singh had alleged that various five-star hotels including Hotel Taj Palace, The Leela Palace, Hotel Jaypee Vasant Continental were using several lakh litres of ground water and the sources of water are not visible in their premises.

The plea had alleged that according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, one of the hotels was extracting 2,22,600 litres of water from supply and is having two bore-wells to extract ground water.

Earlier, the tribunal had imposed a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh on one of the hotels after it found unsatisfactory rain water harvesting systems in their premises.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 15:29 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores