NGT directs Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa to submit ambient air quality data

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa to submit ambient air quality analysis data and inform it about the levels of pollution in the states.

A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to analyse the data and submit their recommendations.

"It is submitted by the counsels appearing for the States that they have filed reports regarding ambient air quality in terms of the order dated April 4, 2018. "However we notice from the record that though statement has been filed on behalf of State of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa, that they have filed such statement is not on record. Hence, we direct them to furnish in the registry the date of filing of such statement," the bench said.

The tribunal posted the matter for next hearing on 3 May.

The green panel had earlier slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for filing generalised action plans to combat air pollution and directed them to refer to its previous judgements on the issue.

The NGT had also rapped the Delhi government and the neighbouring states over their action plans on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and asked them to file detailed documents to tackle the problem.

It had observed that air pollution was never at a "normal level" in the national capital and directed the states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to file the action plan afresh. The counsel for Vardhaman Kaushik, who had filed a plea for steps to improve air quality in Delhi, had said the action plans submitted by the states were merely "an eye-wash" and they had only "copy-pasted" the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority.