Next Parliament session should be paperless, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asks MPs to access information online

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he was keen on the next session of Parliament made paperless, and said the members should prepare themselves for the same.

He also said that every penny of money spent on running Parliament should be properly used and this message was going among people with the cooperation of members.

Birla made the remarks during the Zero Hour and noted that he was unofficially informing the House as the strength of the House was less. "We want that next parliament should be paperless. We are trying, you have to prepare for it in next two-and-a-half months," he said.

He said this will save crores of rupees of the money spent in running Parliament.

Birla suggested that members can keep PAs and see the information they need online. He said the members who will give in writing that they were comfortable with information being provided online will be given that facility and papers will be provided to those who say they are not prepared. "Our effort should be to properly use every penny spent on parliament. Today, this message is going with your cooperation," he said.

Responding to remarks of a TDP member who thanked him for members getting videos of their remarks and speeches in the House, Birla said the videos will also have names and the constituency in the near future.

The Lok Sabha has been sitting late and the Speaker has been giving an opportunity to the members to speak in the House.