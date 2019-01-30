Next meeting of PM-led selection committee to pick new CBI chief on 1 Feb, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick the new CBI director will take place on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also member of the panel, said Wednesday.

The last meeting of the panel took place on 24 January, but it was inconclusive.

"The next meeting of the panel on selection of the CBI chief will take place on 1 February around 6 pm," Kharge told reporters.

Modi heads the three-member panel with Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as its members.

In the last meeting, Kharge sought details of dossiers of all the eligible officers for the post.

