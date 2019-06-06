Newly-appointed Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the visit, Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji.

"His visit is in keeping with the tradition that India attaches with a bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend, and a neighbour," Kumar said.

