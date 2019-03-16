New Zealand mosque shootings: Indian national Farhaj Ahsan, earlier reported missing, confirmed dead

Farhaj Ahsan, an Indian national who was earlier reported missing in New Zealand, is now confirmed to have died in the terrorist attack in the country on Friday. Earlier, reports had said that Ahsan was present at one of the two mosques at Christchurch where 49 people were killed in a shooting attack on Friday.

His family is preparing to leave for New Zealand on Sunday and their visas have been sanctioned.

A statement from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's office said that he, along with the local MLA Kausar Mohiuddin are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate further processes.

"The family wishes that Arhaj's body be brought to Hyderabad” said Javid, who is an AIMIM Corporator from the area.

Ahsan originally hailed from Tolichowki in Hyderabad and was an MS graduate from the University of Auckland at New Zealand. The 31-year-old engineer was living in New Zealand's Christchurch with his wife, three-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son.

Nine other Indians are presumed missing after the terror attack in Christchurch.

In the worst ever terror attack in New Zealand, multiple gunmen carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded, besides giving a scare to the Bangladesh cricket team which had a narrow escape.

Using automatic weapons, the gunmen launched a "well-planned" attack on the mosques when devotees had assembled for the weekly prayers.

According to the police, 41 people were killed at Al Noor mosque and seven at Linwood mosque, while one injured person died in a hospital. One of the perpetrators live-streamed his gruesome act for about 17 minutes. Several guns have been recovered from both mosques, while two explosive devices were found on two vehicles at the scene, one of which was defused, the police confirmed.

With inputs from ANI

