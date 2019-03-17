New Zealand mosque shooting: Woman from Kerala among 49 killed in terror attack at Christchurch

A Keralite woman was among the 49 people killed in the Christchurch terror attacks and this was confirmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post Saturday.

"The death of Anshi Karippakulam (27) has been confirmed and her family has been intimated," a top police official told PTI.

Vijayan, in his Facebook post, termed as shocking, the news that a Kodungallur native was among those who were killed in the terror attack in New Zealand.

"We have been trying to contact the embassy through Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA-ROOTS) to gather more information. We share the grief of the family," Vijayan said.

According to reports, the woman was pursuing her MTech at a university there.

Her husband Abdul Nazer hails from Kochi.

Television channels also aired a visual of a man purportedly saying he was from Moovattupuzha in the State and that he had a narrow escape.

"I had come to the mosque along with a friend. I had a phone call and suddenly heard gun shots and saw a man shooting people and entering the mosque," the man is heard saying in the footage.

He also said he and his friend had a "narrow and lucky escape."

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.