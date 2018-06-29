Football world cup 2018

New UAE consulate to come up in Hyderabad; Telangana govt hopes for better relations with West Asian country

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 14:10:04 IST

Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for setting up a consulate of United Arab Emirates in Hyderabad with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao giving his nod for it after discussions with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A proposal in this regard was discussed when Abdullah met Rao in Hyderabad, a release from the Chief Minister's office said on Thursday.

Rao gave his nod to the proposal and asked the state chief secretary to allocate land for construction of the consulate building. "The Chief Minister felt happy for the proposal of Sheikh Abdullah for establishing UAE consulate office in Hyderabad," the release said.

The establishment of the consulate would improve cordial relations between the state government and the UAE, it said. Rao recalled the cultural ties between Telangana and the UAE and expressed gratitude to the UAE minister for visiting Hyderabad, it said.

The visiting UAE minister appreciated the progress achieved by Telangana in various spheres, the release added. The UAE foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on 24 June on a week-long tour during which he would also visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.


