New NCERT books from next session to have chapters on Chandrayaan-3, G20

NCERT will be introducing new books in the new academic session which will teach students about how India carried out COVID-19 management, the G20 summit, and the Chandrayaan mission, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

“NCERT is making efforts to bring new books in the coming year. All this is being done with the aim of telling students about how India carried out Covid management, the G20 summit, the Chandrayaan mission, etc, and furthering students’ critical thinking, logical mindset and research orientation,” the minister said.

NCERT has also included a chapter on the National War Memorial in the curriculum of Class 7 this academic year (2023-2024). The chapter, titled 'The National War Memorial' will be part of the Social Science syllabus.

NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said, "The chapter on the National War Memorial - ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’ should have happened long ago. It is a matter of surprise why it wasn't done before...It is being taught since March this year when the textbook was released."

On the National War Memorial - 'A Homage to our Brave Soldiers' - included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII this year, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani says, "This should have happened long ago. It is a matter of surprise why it wasn't done before...It is being taught…"

The chapter will discuss the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces in the service of the nation. It is also seen as a step towards inculcating a sense of patriotism and national pride among young people.

The addition of the chapter will also help students learn about the history of India's armed forces and the sacrifices made by its soldiers.

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education have collaborated on this effort, with the intention of nurturing patriotism, a sense of duty, courage, and the spirit of sacrifice among school children.

"The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation-building," the Ministry of Defence said.

