New Delhi's dossier to Islamabad shows JeM trains recruits, plans terror activities on Indian soil from Pakistan

Following the deadly suicidal attack on a CRPF convoy on 14 February that killed 42 troopers of the paramilitary force, the Indian government on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan to give evidence of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in the dastardly attack.

A few details have now emerged from the dossier that seeks to nail the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for terror activities on the Indian soil which are originally planned in Pakistan. The dossier includes evidence of a set of activities that JeM and Masood Azhar undertake in Pakistan, under the nose of the Pakistani establishment. These are available open source on blogs, websites, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Many of them openly declare the association of Jaish with terror attacks.

The dossier mentioned that on 3 May, 2018 JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar alias Saadi in his column Rang-o-Noor wrote Pakistan should exchange Shakeel Afridi with Aafia Siddiqui as Aafia Siddiqui is the pride of Pakistan. "Aafia was convicted in 2010 of seven counts of attempted murder, and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving an 86-year jail term at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas," according to a Arab News report. Shakeel Afridi is the Pakistani doctor who helped American forces hunt down Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

JEM preacher Abdul Hafiz Amirpuri on 14 May 2018 prayed in his piece that may Allah bestow his mercy upon JeM chief “Amirul Mujahidin” Maulana Masood Azhar for motivating his ‘companions’ and the ‘Ummah’ (Muslim World), the dossier said.

Referring to another incident on 20 February, 2018, the dossier said that during a four-day visit to Sialkot district in Pakistan, JeM’s “Shoba-e-Taaruf” (Department of Introduction) delegation, comprising Maulana Mujahid Abbas, Rashid Mushtaq and Abid Mehmood, organised 17 sessions in which 1,500 people, including 50 Ulemas (religious scholars), participated. The delegation recruited 22 people for “Daura-e-Tarbiya” (Training Course) and 91 for “Daura-eTafseer” (Training on Jihad and Quran). The participants also promised to take part in religious events organised by JeM and Ulemas had expressed satisfaction over the schedule for training prepared by Azhar. The recruits appreciated the religious services rendered by Maulana Azhar and prayed for JeM ‘Mujahideen’, the dossier said.

According to the Indian dossier submitted with Pakistan, a banner regarding training courses was publicised by JeM. The training courses include Daura-e-Tafseer (3-17 February), Daura-e-Tarbia (9-23 February) and Daura-e-Asasiya (10-24 February) at Markaz Sharif, Bahawalpur and Daura-e-Tarbia (16 February and from 2-30 March ) at Jama Masjid Rashidiya, Karachi and Madrasa Sanan bin Salma, Peshawar, respectively.

Giving evidence of the JeM waging a war against India, the dossier said that on 27 November, 2017, the terror outfit organised “Ghazwa-e-Hind (Holy War Against India) Conference” in district Okara, which was attended by over 2,000 people. The conference was addressed by JeM leaders Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Maqsood and Maulana Abdul Malik Tahir. In his address, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar highlighted the virtues of ‘martyrdom’ and congratulated parents of the killed terrorist, Sajid and Talha, the dossier said.

